Military media distributes scenes of drone launches

The military media distributed on Tuesday scenes of the drones launching in previous operations of the army targeting the Saudi and Emirati territories.

The scenes showed the process of taking off a large group of Sammad 1,2,3 drones, from different places, to carry out operations in the Saudi and Emirati territories.

The scenes showed the way in which the drones are launched into the air and the advanced technical level of the unmanned air force.

The drone air force had carried out hundreds of operations against military and vital targets in the Saudi depth and mercenary gatherings, and recently targeted the Emirati territory with the “Yemen Hurricane” operations in its three stages, during which the air force’s planes cut more than 1,200 km to reach its goals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

