Maqboli meets UN Resident Representative, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen

YemenExtra

Deputy Prime Minister for Services and Development Affairs, Dr. Hussein Maqboli, met on Tuesday with The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly.

During the meeting they discussed the continued suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the aggression and siege. The meeting touched on aspects related to the repercussions of preventing the coalition of aggression from entering oil derivatives and foodstuff ships through the port of Hodeida, on the health, service, environmental, water and sewage fields, among others.

In the meeting, Dr. Maqboli pointed to an imminent environmental and health disaster if the aggression coalition continues to detain oil derivatives ships.

He called on the United Nations to carry out its duty in accordance with international laws and to address the aggression coalition to allow the entry of ships of oil derivatives and food commodities, to cover the needs of citizens.