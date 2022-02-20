Abdulsalam: Coalition Countries’ Exit From Yemen Will Guarantee Them Security

Head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed on Saturday that the exit of the Saudi-led coalition countries from Yemen would lead guarantee them security.

“After the fragility of the Iron Dome entity was exposed in front of a drone, the bettors to give them security with its defensive capabilities have to review their accounts,” Abdulsalam said in a tweet on Twitter, referring to the Israeli occupation entity and the Arab countries that signed agreement with it.

Abdulsalam emphasized that who is incapable of protecting himself is incapable of protecting others.