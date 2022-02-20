More 160Violations Of Hodeida Armistice Monitored In Hodeida

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 169 violations of the Sweden agreement in Hodeida province

Among the violations was the creation of five fortifications in Hays district and al-Jabaliya area, seven flights of spy planes in the skies of al-Jabaliya, Hays, and Maqbana areas, and two sorties of warplanes, as well as two raids of combat reconnaissance planes, according to a sources.

The source stated that the Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces also committed 22 violations with firing 39 artillery shells and rockets and 131 violations with various gunshots.