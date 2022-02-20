Anaam al-Yemen Foundation initiate wheat harvest season in Jawf
YemenExtra
Anaam al-Yemen Foundation for Development initiated on Sunday the wheat harvest season for the year 2022 AD on its farm in Jawf province.
The Executive Director of the Foundation, Misfir al-Shaer, explained that within the framework of the national trend, to move towards agriculture and develop it to reach the stage of self-sufficiency, the Anaam al-Yemen Foundation started the wheat harvest season on its farm in Al-Jar area, Jawf Governorate, where wheat was cultivated in large areas exceeding 100 hectares.
Misfer Al-Shaer pointed out that the harvest season at the Anaam al-Yemen farm in Jawf included, in addition to wheat, the harvest of fruits and citrus, most notably the orange crop, which is grown on an area of 32 hectares, and vegetable crops such as potatoes, garlic and others.
He pointed out that the Corporation has an agricultural plan for the next season, which includes introducing modern agricultural mechanization on a large scale, encouraging and supporting investment agriculture in a large way, and contributing to increasing the area of agricultural land, within the national trend to break the agricultural siege and reach the stage of self-sufficiency in grains and fruits.
Yemen’s cattle farm in Jawf Governorate is one of the largest farms in the Republic, with an area of 320 hectares.