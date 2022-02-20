Foreign minister meets UNESCO representative

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met on Saturday with the representative of the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to Yemen and the Gulf states, Dr. Anna Paulini, and her delegation.

At the meeting, the Foreign Minister made a presentation on the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the continued aggression and siege for seven years, including the targeting of archaeological sites.

He called on UNESCO to give special attention, considering that the archaeological sites and manuscripts targeted are not only the property of Yemen but also of humanity.