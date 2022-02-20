Clashes erupt between Obeida tribe and mercenaries in Marib

YemenExtra

Violent confrontations break Sunday evening between the members of the Obeida tribe and the Islah Party militia of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression east of the city of Marib.

A local official told Saba that the battles erupted between the Al Jalal tribe, one of the branches of the Obeida tribe, and the mercenaries’ militants against the backdrop of groups of mercenaries establishing sites and fortifications in the Al Jalal areas.

The source pointed out that the battle, in which various types of heavy and light weapons were used, killed, and injured both sides.

The source stated that the mercenary militia launched intensive artillery shelling on the populated villages, intimidated civilians and damaged the property of citizens.