Nine women injured by Saudi bombing in Saada

YemenExtra

Nine women were injured on Sunday, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Baqem border district in Saada province, a security official said.

The Saudi enemy targeted populated areas in the al-Qahr area in the Baqem district, injuring 9 women, said the official.

The source denounced the silence of the international community and the United Nations regarding the crimes and violations of the Saudi enemy and its targeting of innocent citizens, their homes and property.