125 Recorded Violations By Coalition Saudi-Emirate In Hodeidah

The source, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 125 violations staged by Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces .

A source pointed out that the violations included developing new military fortifications in Al-Jabalyah, in addition to the flying of two spy drones over Maqbna . They staged 42 attacks by 126 missiles and artillery shells, and 78 attacks with live bullets.

On other hand, the Coalition Saudi-Emirate violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by Coalition Saudi-Emarite in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence.