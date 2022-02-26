28 US-Saudi airstrikes target four provinces in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression warplanes have on Friday launched 28 airstrikes on provinces of Hajjah, Marib, Jawf, and Hodeidah.

A security source said that the aggression fighter jets waged eight raids on Haradh district, and six others on Abs district in Hajjah province, while two raids targeted Al-Ajashir area off Najran region.

The coalition aircraft also launched seven airstrikes on Al-Jubah and Al-Wadi districts in Marib province.

In Jawf province, three raids hit Al-Labanat area in Al-Hazm district and a raid on Al-Dhahra area in Khub Washaef district.

In Hodeidah, the aggression attacked Hays district with one airstrike.