Saudi mercenaries target a Hospital in Taiz gov.

YemenExtra

The aggression’s mercenaries on Saturday hit al-Wahda Maternity and Childhood Hospital in Sala district of Taiz province, a security official said.

He added the mercenaries’ bombing caused damage to the hospital departments and solar energy system, which led to suspending the hospital medical services and causing fear and panic among the patients and medical staff.

The official condemned the aggression and its mercenaries deliberate attacks on medical facilities and endangering the patients’ lives, especially amid the continuation of the siege and preventing the entry of medicines and oil derivatives.