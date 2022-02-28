Three civilians killed and injured in Saada; 18 US-Saudi raids target various regions in Yemen

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and 2 others were wounded by artillery shelling on Saada, and the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched 18 raids on several provinces during the past 24 hours, a military official said.

A citizen was killed and 2 were wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on Shada border district in Saada province.

The aggression launched a raid on Al-Far` area in Kataf district in Saada, and targeted with 2 raids Al-Sawah and Al-Ajasher areas off Najran.

The official indicated that the aggression warplanes launched 2 raids around Sana’a International Airport.

He reported that the warplanes targeted with 12 raids Haradh district in Hajjah province, and launched a raid on Al-Jouba district in Marib province.