Twitter campaign that aims to speak about the martyred leader Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi

Today, Monday, 9:00 pm(Sana’a time), a tweet campaign will be launched on the “Twitter” social application, on the anniversary of the martyred leader Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

The campaign organizers called to participate in the Twitter campaign to inform the world about the personality of the martyred leader and the universality of the Quranic project that he revived using the hashtag: #Martyr_Quran.

