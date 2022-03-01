US-Saudi siege continues on oil tankers, YPC warns of a near catastrophe as a result

YemenExtra

The employees of the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) reiterated their demands, Tuesday, for the United Nations to take necessary steps against the US-Saudi maritime piracy on oil tankers.

The YPC employees, in a protest in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a, warned of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe, due to the cessation of the vital service sectors from providing their services to citizens.

A statement issued by the protest condemned the continuation of piracy on oil ships in the Red Sea, and for preventing their entry to the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining UN permits.

The statement pointed out that these practices continue to exacerbate the catastrophic situation in light of the UN’s silence, which does not care about the suffering of citizens, and the danger of stopping the service sectors.

The statement called on the United Nations to intervene immediately and urgently to release the oil ships, as their continued detention will lead to the collapse of all services due to the depletion of oil stocks, including health, water and hygiene services, in addition to power plants and the transportation sector.

Moreover, the protestors denounced the looting of Yemeni crude oil through ships docked in the ports of the occupied governorates, which are loaded with millions of barrels of crude oil. Their value goes to the accounts of the head of mercenary and treason in the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, indicating that the value of what has been looted so far has reached more than Six billion dollars.