Two civilians injured by Saudi shelling northern Yemen

YemenExtra

Two citizens were injured today, Tuesday, as a result of Saudi shelling on Shada bordering district, Saada governorate.

The Saudi enemy targeted, with missiles and artillery shells, populated villages in the district of Shada, near the border, which led to the injury of two citizens, a security source reported.

The source denounced the escalation of the Saudi enemy in targeting civilians and residential areas, with a clear intention to shed blood and harm citizens.