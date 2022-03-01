Prsioners’ affairs committee announces liberation of five soldiers

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader Al-Mortada, announced the liberation of 5 prisoners of the army and the popular committees in Marib front.

“With Allah’s help and success today, Monday, 5 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were liberated in a locally mediated exchange on Marib front,” Al-Murtada said on his official Twitter account.

It is worht noting that on the seventh of February, 10 prisoners of the army and the people’s committees were liberated in exchanges with local understandings from several fronts.