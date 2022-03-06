Al-Hamali meets FAO representative in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Ibrahim Al-Hamali, met here on Sunday with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) representative, Dr. Hussein Jadin.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian and development aspects, the problems of agricultural work and coordination mechanisms to ensure the provision of aid to support the agricultural sector.

Al-Hamali stressed the importance of coordination between the Council and FAO to overcome work problems and develop appropriate solutions to implement projects that meet the actual needs of the agricultural sector.

For his part, the FAO representative expressed readiness to implement priority agricultural projects that serve agricultural development in Yemen in coordination with the Humanitarian Affairs Council. He valued the efforts of the Council in overcoming the difficulties faced by humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen.