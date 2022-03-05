10 civilians killed and wounded by Saudi army’s targeting of Saada

YemenExtra

A number of 10 civilians were killed and wounded, last Friday, by the Saudi forces’ fire in Monabbeh and Shada districts, in the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

A security source confirmed that the Saudi army, with machine guns, targeted gatherings of citizens in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, which led to the death of a citizen and wounding 7 others, including an African immigrant.

The source added that the Saudi army targeted separate areas in the bordering district of Shada with several rockets and artillery shells, resulting in serious injuries to two citizens.

The source explained that the Saudi enemy intensified its targeting of civilians during the last period, killing and wounding more than 80 civilians last February. The source added that these crimes reveal the ugliness of the Saudi army and its detachment from all religious and moral values ​​and principles.