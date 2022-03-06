FM meets new UN Refugee Resident Representative in Yemen

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met in Sana’a on Saturday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)’s Resident Representative Maya Ameratunga on the occasion of her appointment in Yemen.

The meeting discussed the existing arrangements for the visit of the UN Goodwill Ambassador, Angelina Jolie, to the Republic of Yemen during the coming period.

In the meeting, Sharaf stressed that there is an urgent need to increase aid as the aggressive war on Yemen enters its eighth year, noting that the latest statistics show that the number of displaced people and those in need of humanitarian assistance is constantly increasing.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that Jolie’s visit would contribute to drawing the world’s attention to the ongoing aggression and siege against the Yemeni people.

For her part, Ameratunga indicated that UNHCR is aware of the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people, noting there are efforts made by the Commission with the donor countries to increase the volume of aid to Yemenis.