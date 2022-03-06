Leadership parliament denounce escalation of siege by the US-Saudi siege

YemenExtra

The leadership of the Yemeni Parliament on Saturday condemned the escalation of the siege imposed on the Yemeni people, which exacerbated the human suffering due to the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s detention of vessels carrying fuel, medicine, and food.

In a statement issued today, the Parliament leadership confirmed its follow-up to the catastrophic effects of the siege and the intransigence of the detention countries led by America in holding the ships loaded with oil derivatives, medicine, and food despite obtaining UN permits, to starve the Yemeni people and increase their suffering.

The statement held the Security Council, the United Nations, and all international, regional, and humanitarian bodies and organizations, fully and legally responsible for the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.