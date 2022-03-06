Hodeidah governor meets Dutch ambassador and head of UNMHA

YemenExtra

The Governor of Hodeida province, Mohammad Quhim, on Sunday with the Dutch ambassador to Yemen, Peter Dirk Hof, and Head of the United Nations Mission to Support Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA), Major General Michael Beary.

The meeting dealt with the file of the Safer ship, and the mines left by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces, as well as the oil derivatives crisis.

“We have discussed the file of the oil derivatives crisis with the Dutch ambassador and the UN mission, and they have seen its effects on the citizens,” Quhim said in a press statement.

Quhim added:”We are not counting on statements about the fuel crisis and the Safer ship, and we are waiting for actions.”

The governor expressed his hope that the move of the Dutch ambassador would bear fruit in addressing the file of the oil “Safer” reservoir.

He noted that the United Nations had previously promised to deal with the Safer tanker file, but it had disavowed that.

In the meeting, the Dutch ambassador affirmed his country’s commitment to providing all aspects of support to Yemen and contributing to achieving the desired peace.