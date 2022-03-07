In pictures: Massive rally in Yemen’s capital condemning the US-Saudi blockade on oil derivatives

YemneExtra

The capital, Sana’a, witnessed this afternoon, Monday, a massive rally in the “Bab Al-Yemen” square to denounce the blockade of oil derivatives, under the slogan “The blockade of oil derivatives is an American decision, and our choice is Yemen’s Hurricane.”

The mass crowds in the rally raised banners condemning the tightening of the economic blockade on the Yemeni people and the detention of oil derivatives ships by the Saudi-led aggressive countries, led by the United States.

The participants echoed the slogans affirming that the US aggression is a major cause of the suffering of Yemenis, and stressing that the Yemeni people will face this aggression and siege, no matter how much the enemy persists in its criminality.

They pointed out that the Yemeni people’s access to fuel is a basic and guaranteed right, but America prevents this right, noting that American terrorism is clear and is embodied through the escalation of aggression and the siege on Yemen.

They stressed that this siege and criminality will not bring the Yemeni people to their knees, and that supporting military industrialization is a popular choice to deter the aggression and confront its escalation and crimes against the Yemeni people.

Participants at the protest noted the oil derivatives crisis is under American auspices. They reiterated that the Yemeni people will not stand idly by in the face of the crimes committed by the coalition of aggression, and the unjust siege imposed by it for seven years.

Protestors noted that the Yemeni people’s choice is to continue steadfastness and actively participate in Yemen’s Hurricane campaign, by mobilizing to support the fronts with men, money and equipment to confront the escalation of aggression and purify Yemen from the invaders and occupiers.