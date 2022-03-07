Minister of media stresses of implementing choices to break US-Saudi siege

YemenExtra

The spokesman for the National Salvation Government / Minister of Information, Daif Allah Al-Shami, confirmed today, Monday, that the Yemeni people will not stand idly by in the face of the aggression and the suffocating siege, adding that the Yemeni people are warning all the forces of arrogance that they are going towards major choices.

“Our people are steadfast and patient and cannot be killed by the siege of oil derivatives,” Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami told Al-Masirah channel, adding that the bet on starvation and siege on Yemenis will fail.

“The striking hand of our armed forces will win for our Yemeni people, and our people will not accept to die of starvation and siege, and they have many options to break the siege,” he warned.

He explained that the decision to besiege the Yemeni people is a pure-made US decision, pointing out that the humanity that Western society talks about appears only in their societies, but with Muslims, their humanity and their voices are absent.