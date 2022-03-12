A civilian killed and two others wounded, after a Saudi shelling hit them

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and two others wounded today, Saturday, by the Saudi fire in Saada province, near the border.

A civilian was killed, and two others injured, in a Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted Al-Raqo area, in the district of Monabbeh, a security source reported.

Yesterday, two citizens were killed and five others were wounded, by the Saudi army’s fire in the same area, where daily artillery and machine-gun shelling of the Saudi army takes place.

It should be noted that the Saudi enemy targets bordering villages with rockets, artillery shells and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.