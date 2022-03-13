Prisoners committee condemns Saudi execution of 2 prisoners

YemenExtra

The National Committee for Prisoners Affairs condemned the Saudi regime’s execution of prisoners with dozens of oppressed people.

The committee said in a statement to Saba that the crime of executing the prisoners (the martyred prisoner Hakim Matari al-Batini and the martyr prisoner Haidar Ali al-Shwathany) is a dangerous precedent that threatens serious consequences, which cannot be tolerated.

The Committee called on the United Nations to speed up the proceeding of the prisoners’ files and to do what it has the responsibility to address this humanitarian file.

It called on all international and local organizations to condemn this crime and hold the Saudi regime accountable for all its crimes against the Yemeni people.