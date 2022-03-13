Ansarullah condemns Saudi decision of executing 81 people, seven of which are Yemenis

YemenExtra

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Sunday condemned the Saudi regime’s execution of 81 people, including seven Yemenis; two of them are captives of the army and the popular committees.

In a statement, which the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it, the Political Bureau considered these practices a crime to be added to the Saudi regime’s criminal record, in clear violation of humanitarian laws.

The Political Bureau said: “While we strongly condemn and reject this criminal act, which completely contradicts the principles of the true Islamic religion, we affirm that this crime, and other crimes, will not be subject to a statute of limitations.”

The statement blamed the Saudi regime for the consequences of these criminal practices in its dealings with prisoners outside humanitarian, religious, and moral frameworks.