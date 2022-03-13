Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Saudi genocidal decision against 81 people

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the Saudi regime’s execution of dozens of people, including two Yemeni captives.

In a statement it issued today, the ministry indicated that targeting prisoners is a war crime that contradicts all humanitarian laws, norms and values, and at the same time it is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, especially the Third Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners.

The statement pointed out that “this crime is not the first, committed by the regimes of the aggression coalition and their tools against the prisoners of Yemen,” as crimes had previously been committed against them in Aden, Taiz, Hodeida and Marib provinces.

It considered this crime another evidence of the level of disregard for international norms and laws.

The Foreign Ministry renewed the call of the international community, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the relevant organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the free people of the world to condemn this crime and pressure Saudi Arabia to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.