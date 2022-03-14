4 Civilians Wounded Due to Saudi Bombing on Saada

Four civilians were injured on Sunday due to Saudi bombing on Saada province, a source said.

The source indicated that Saudi artillery bombardment targeted Al-Raqw area of border Munabeh district and resulted in wounding four citizens.

The Saudi forces missile attacks on border population areas in the same province caused material damages to civilian property.

According to the source, the citizens’ homes and properties were damaged as a result of the artillery shelling targeting separate areas of Razih and Shada border districts.

On Saturday, one citizen was killed and 7 others were wounded after Saudi artillery targeted Al-Raqa area of Munabeh district in the same province.