YPC: Aden’s Oil Company refuses to load fuel to free provinces

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Saturday confirmed that the so-called Aden Oil Company refuses to load oil materials for locomotives destined for free provinces, in light of the continued closure of the Hodeidah port by the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

“With the continued closure of the port of Hodeidah, the main artery of Yemen, and we are forced to deal with the oil materials which enter into the free areas, despite their arrival after they were loaded with illegal financial burdens,” YPC’s official spokesman Issam Al-Mutawakel told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba).

“The so-called the Oil Company in Aden is still refusing to load oil materials for merchant locomotives coming to the free areas, despite the fact that its tanks are full with fuel and the presence of four oil ships at the port of Aden,” Al-Mutawakel said.

Al-Mutawakel stressed that these arbitrary practices aim to tighten the screws on citizens, and create a fuel crisis in the free provinces; and to give chance to the aggression coalition’s media to claim that the petroleum company in Sana’a is preventing the entry of oil locomotives.