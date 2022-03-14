Humanitarian Affairs Council condemns captives execution by Saudi regime

YemenExtra

The Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday condemned the Saudi regime’s execution of a number of people, including two Yemeni captives.

In a statement that the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it, the Council stressed that the execution of prisoners by the Saudi regime is a crime that contradicts all laws, norms and human values, and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Council renewed its call on the international community, the United Nations and all humanitarian and human rights organizations to condemn this crime and to pressure Saudi Arabia to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The statement also called on the United Nations and its bodies to carry out their humanitarian and moral responsibilities and work to lift the siege and stop the aggression on Yemen.