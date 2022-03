The Coalition forces on Sunday committed 138 violations in Hodeida province , at the Source said on Sunday.

The Source added the spy planes of the coalition Saudi- Emirate forces waged 5 raids on al-Jabaliya area and 18 other spy planes flew over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

The Source said the coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 109 violations in which they fired 69 artillery shells and 98 various gunshots.