WHO’s Cargo Plane Arrives At Sanaa Airport

A cargo plane of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived at Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday, carrying 31 tons of medical and health supplies.

The Airbus A300 cargo plane received all air navigation services in force at various international airports in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The flight crew praised the level of ground and air navigation services provided by Sanaa Airport and the airport’s technical and operational readiness.