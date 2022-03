YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the two Yemeni provinces, Marib and Hajjah governorates, a security official said.

The aggressive warplanes targeted Rahba district in Marib with four airstrikes, the source noted.

According to the source, the aggressors conducted three airstrikes on Abs district and a raid on Haradh district in Hajjah.