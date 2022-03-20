Yemen carries out bulky Attacks in separate areas within Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

The armed forces announced on Sunday carrying out the second “Breaking Siege” operation that targeted a number of vital and important targets in the Saudi rear, with a batch of ballistic missiles, and drones.

Army’s official spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement that the operation was carried a large-scale military operation by shelling a number of vital and important targets in the areas of Abha, Khamis Mushit, Jizan, Samta, and Tharan al-Janob.

Brigadier General Sarie stressed that the Yemeni armed forces are coming to carry out qualitative military operations to break the unjust siege will include sensitive targets that were not in the mind of the criminal enemy.

The armed forces confirmed their full readiness to expand their operations during the coming stage and face the escalation with escalation.