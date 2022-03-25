YPC: the aggressors order their mercenaries to block oil trucks heading to Sanaa

YemenExtra

Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) spokesman Essam al-Mutawakel on Thursday confirmed that the US-led aggression directed its mercenaries to stop at oil locomotives in Jawf province.

Al-Mutawakel said in a statement to Saba that “To further tighten the noose around the Yemeni people, the US-led aggression directed its mercenaries in Huwaisian area in Jawf to interrupt the oil locomotives and not to allow them reaching Sana’a and the freed areas.