Over 45,000 US-Saudi airstrikes have targeted Yemen since 2015
YemenExtra
Official statistics pointed out that more than forty-five thousand were killed and injured as a result of the raids of the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen since its outbreak on March 26th, 2015
The statistics also pointed out the death of ninety-five thousand patients as a result of the applied siege, according to the reports of the Ministry of Health, which confirm that this number is likely to rise in light of the continued aggression and siege.