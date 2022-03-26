Revolution leader: We are coming in the 8th year with our ballistic missiles and our long-range drones

YemenExtra

Revolution leader Sayyed Abdulmalek al-Houthi on Friday called on all the Yemeni people to attend on Saturday the activities, marches, and various activities of the National Day of Steadfastness.

In a speech on the occasion of the National Day of Steadfastness, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed, “Continuing steadfastness as a principled option, humane, ethical, national, and supporting the fronts with money and men, as well as continuing and supporting the development of military industries, and moving towards industrialization on the civilian side, which we are keen on and strive to achieve for”

He pointed out that the National Day of Steadfastness is a station to remind the Yemeni people who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

The revolution leader indicated that the aggression has not any legitimate justification

to hit the Yemeni people.

Sayyed al-Houthi, “When the air raids began on March 26 in the evening, people were sleeping, and they were surprised by their brutality, and people began searching for who is the perpetrator and what exactly is going on,” noting that the announcement of the aggression came from the American capital, Washington, in English and not in Arabic.

Sayyed Abdulmalek al-Houthi said the Saudi Adel al-Jubeir announced the aggression from Washington, in English, making clear that the aggression is clearly the American, British and the Israeli entity.

Sayyed al-Houthi said the main supervisor of the aggression is the American, implemented by the Saudi and Emirati regimes while the rest joined the aggression ranks under the banner of Jihadis who are mercenaries hired by the aggression to fight alongside it in exchange for money and material gains.

He said the United States has clearly supervised the aggression on Yemen, adding the UK and the Zionist entity are reality of the aggression, while the Saudi presented itself as the leader in the planner and the architects of the aggression.

Sayyed al-Houthi added, on the first day of the aggression, its raids targeted residential neighborhoods in Bani Hawat area in Sana’a in which killed 32 civilians, including 14 children and 8 women, and 103 civilians, including 12 children and 20 women, were killed and injured in their homes on which were destroyed on their heads by bombs and missiles of the aggression.

He expressed his regret for the positions of Arab regimes and some bodies that did not even issue a condemnation statement, including Arab parties that present themselves as religious bodies such as al-Azhar in Egypt.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the continued behavior of the criminal aggression in the manner of mass killing, led to the killing of large numbers, and most of these crimes are against civilians in residential neighborhoods in cities and villages, indicating that no matter how brutal the crimes of the aggression and the number of martyrs and wounded are, there is no voice from some, but welcome and support. and encourage it.

Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi reviewed limited examples of the diaries of the massacres of the aggression, including on Thursday, March 26, 2015, the raids of the warplanes of the Saudi-coalition in Bani Hawat area and in Bani al-Harith district, on Monday, April 20, 2015, bombing al-Sabeen district in the capital Sana’a, killing 120 civilians at once, including 25 children and six women, injuring 647 civilians, including 56 children and 30 women.

He said, “The bombing of Sa’ada province on Wednesday, May 6, 2015, killing 37 civilians, including 24 children and six women, injuring 9 civilians, killing 24 children at once in the Azal district of Sana’a in the same year.”

Sayyed Abdulmalek al-Houthi stressed that the crimes of aggression were not limited to a specific region during the seven years. Rather, the aggression targeted the Yemeni people everywhere in homes, neighborhoods, mosques, on occasions of joys and sorrows, roads, markets and hospitals, and the result was tens of thousands of martyrs and the same number of wounded.

He pointed out that the aggression sought to comprehensively destroy Yemen’s infrastructure and all aspects of life, including public interests, thousands of homes, 182 university facilities, 1,592 mosques, some of which are archaeological mosques, 406 health facilities and hospitals, 1,203 educational facilities, 138 sports facilities, and 253 archaeological sites, in addition to more than 9,000 agricultural fields, 15 airports, 16 ports, hundreds of stations and generators, roads, bridges, networks and communication stations, more than 2,000 tanks and water networks, thousands of government facilities, more than 400 factories, 300 fuel tankers, more than 400 chicken and livestock farms, and 11,000 commercial facilities, 951 food trucks, 480 fishing boats, and more than 900 food stores.

He said the aggression targets all facilities and infrastructure, through which it wanted to harm the Yemeni people by killing them on the one hand and disrupting the movement of life on the other hand, and turning it into a stricken people whose sons turn into refugees, fugitives and displaced persons, and disrupting their activity and their movement.

The Leader of the Revolution considered the media campaigns as a psychological war targeting the Yemeni people in general, without a limited group or a specific component, affecting all Yemenis at the level of areas and provinces, as well as on the various currents, parties, components, tribal and social levels, and all spectrums of the Yemeni people.

He stated that the economic war was fierce and its first headline was the looting of the national wealth as the aggression was keen on controlling the oil facilities, ports and entrances to the country through which the commercial movement comes and controlling the national wealth completely so as to deprive all Yemenis of it, including the people in the occupied provinces.

He stressed that the aggression-tightened siege aims to torture the Yemeni people and bring them to a state of surrender and helplessness.

He considered the siege suffered by all Yemeni people as one of the forms of the fierce economic war waged by the aggression against Yemen.

Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi pointed out that the total financial revenues looted by the aggression from the wealth of the Yemeni people from the revenues of crude oil produced during the period from April 2015 to March 2020 in the amount of 129 million barrels, 7 billion dollars, equal to more than 4 trillion YER, although the Yemeni people is in dire need of its public and national wealth.

He said, “If these funds were employed in the interests of the people by disbursing salaries, it would have continued when they were interrupted and operating hospitals and public services, as it is the right of the Yemeni people and has no right for the Saudis, the Emiratis, or the hypocritical traitors who joined the ranks of the aggression.”

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that the damages of the economic war reach every home and family, pointing out that the brutality and criminality of the aggression against the Yemeni people aim to bring them to collapse and complete surrender.

He said, “Our people know their enemy who is killing and besieging them, and therefore its reaction is conscious. The more the aggression increases its siege and crimes, the more our people’s awareness increase, and they went out in demonstrations, marches and sit-ins, despite the military, economic and media attacks, and moved to the military fronts.”

He referred to the great development of the naval force, which rose with high efficiency and completely deterred the aggression forces from attacking any coastal city, pointing out that the air defense, marches, and missiles launched from scratch under aggression and severe siege, and achieved positive results.

The Leader of the Revolution also stressed the continuation of the manufacture of drones, whether for the military fronts or long ranges, as it is an effective weapon that worries the enemies and presents a dilemma for them.

He praised the contribution of the Yemeni people in supporting the missile force, as well as the role of Yemeni women who sold their gold or rings and sold their livestock to support the missile force.

He added, “Our country is steadfast and productive, and it manufactures even its military equipment, and it tends to manufacture civilian objects, and this matter enrages the aggression forces, and we have a local manufacturing activity for missiles, and the enemy knows this fact.”

Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated that one of the manifestations of steadfastness is military industrialization, which is one of the basic requirements in confronting the aggression, pointing out that the number of operations and confrontations on various fronts shows the size of the great achievements despite the difficult circumstances.

He praised the steadfastness of the security services that thwarted many of the enemy’s plans, pointing out that the security services thwarted many of the operations planned by the enemy through car bombs, explosives and even assassinations.

“The enemy’s efforts to expand the circle of organized crime and chaos and drug trafficking have been thwarted,” he said.

Sayyed Abdulmalek al-Houthi pointed to steadfastness on the economic front, reviewing the economic difficulties as a result of the lack of constructive economic policies and a local national structure that raise the economic potential to the level of local production and self-sufficiency, which the people need efforts to confront the war and confront the path of enemies in hitting the economy.

He stated that the Yemeni people are facing economic and military challenges in all fields, but they have learned to turn challenges into opportunities, by embarking on facing challenges, whatever they may be.

He praised the continuation of the educational and cultural process and the great determination despite the difficult conditions for teachers and students, the interruption of salaries and the targeting of schools and universities by the aggression coalition.

The Leader of the Revolution stressed that the steadfastness of the media front is important, and the media is an advanced front, and we see a great work of free and honorable media professionals who perform their duty with all patience and intense effort, explaining that there is a very great effort for the military media, which made sacrifices to show the truth and document the most important events.

He saluted al-Masirah channel on its tenth anniversary. “The aggression targeted al-Masirah channel, but it continued and carried out its duties and is heading in the future for the better. The channel has become a platform for truth and freedom and the voice of truth that expresses the oppression of the Yemeni people.”

He praised the role of official and national channels in Sana’a, as well as radio stations, newspapers, social networking sites, and media knights who move with every responsibility, calling for improved performance, creativity and media production.

The Leader of the Revolution stressed that steadfastness is the title that everyone sees credible in all practical performance and on the fronts, despite the current circumstances, including difficulties and challenges, but the fruit of steadfastness is pride, dignity and victory, pointing out that the surrender is a catastrophic choice with dire consequences.

He pointed out that the war returned to Europe after 50 years in which European countries and America were devoted to plotting against the Islamic world, as a result of the aggressive and subversive American policies in various countries of the world., noting that the recent events exposed the double standards of the west and mobilized all its hostile activities in support of Ukraine in the media and economically under all the war and hostile headlines; under the American flag.

He said, “They don’t like to defend our legitimate right of our country, our freedom, our independence, and our dignity, but we do not care about that.”

Sayyed Abdulmalek al-Houthi urged attention to the internal situation, especially with regard to local production and attention to the national economy.

He said, “The aggression’s siege has caused great harm to the Yemeni people; and the suffering is caused by crises and changes, and it is important that we turn seriously to local production and to the businessmen to support the agricultural sector and expand agricultural production, through the establishment of co-operative companies and institutions.

Sayyed al-Houthi added, “It is not correct to remain in a state of grumbling, resentment and internal complex, away from the correct practical start towards local production, especially in light of international changes that have become clear the importance of taking care of local production, and the consequences of total dependence on imports.”

“Our people must understand the nature of the measures taken in the face of the aggression’s war against the national currency by steadfastness in the economic front that the enemy tried to exploit as a weakness in the face of the Yemeni people,” he said, pointing out that there are great efforts from the Central Bank in Sana’a and the Supreme Economic Committee to preserve the national currency and continue to support the operation of the services.

The Leader of the Revolution pointed to the need to take care of social solidarity, Zakat and work to move from official government work within the framework of plans within the specific priorities and sectors in which decisions were issued in order to develop and reform government work to correct its course.

He reiterated the continuation of steadfastness as a principled option of faith, humanitarian, values, moral and patriotism, supporting the fronts with money and men, as well as continuing and supporting the development of military industries, and moving towards industrialization on the civilian side as well, which we are keen on and strive to achieve for.

Sayyed al-Houthi also affirmed the steadfastness in the principled position and integration with the axis of resistance.

He said, “We will not turn aside of the Palestinian cause, that is the central and priority of our nation, no matter what the normalizing countries and loyalists to America and Israel do.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi thanked all those who stood by the Yemeni people from the axis of resistance and the free people of the world, calling on the aggression forces to stop its aggression, lift the siege and end the occupation.

He said, “If the aggression wants to get out of the impasse it put itself in, it must stop the aggression, lift the siege and end the occupation.”

The Leader of the Revolution continued, “We are coming with our war production and naval weapons that drown the enemies, and we trust in Allah, with our heroes, our dedicated army, our ballistic missiles and our long-range drones that prey on the enemies, and our distinguished war production, air defense systems and naval weapons that drown the enemies and bring them to the bottom of the sea, We are coming in the eighth year with civil industrialization.” Let us establish a civilized renaissance that serves the economic situation of our people.”

Saba