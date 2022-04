The Saudi-Emirate Coalition’s warplanes and reconnaissance aircrafts launched 12 airstrikes on several provinces , a security source told Yemen Press Agency.

The source declared that coalition’s fighter jets waged two raids on Al-Yatma area of Jawf province and two others hit Al-Akd and east of Al-Balq areas in Marib province, while the reconnaissance planes attacked Al-Hajr and Al-Fakher areas of Dhalea province.