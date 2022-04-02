UN-auspices truce for two months; Sanaa welcomes the initiative

YemenExtra

Head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, on Friday welcomed the announcement by the United Nations Envoy of Yemen of a two-month humanitarian truce under the auspices of the United Nations.

Under which military operations would cease and Sana’a International Airport would open for a number of flights, as well as the port of Hodeida for a number of ships during the two months of the truce.

The United Nation’s statement about the two-month truce:

In recognition of the urgency needed to reduce the escalation of violence and to address humanitarian and economic needs, the parties will implement a two-month truce beginning on 2 April 2022 and ending on 2 June 2022, which can be extended. The objective of Truce is to provide an environment conducive to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. It is not intended to stop to allow any party to return its groups or resume military operations. The Truce will include the following elements:

To cease all offensive ground, air, and sea military operations inside and outside Yemen and to freeze existing military positions on the ground. The entry into the ports of Hodeida of 18 oil derivatives vessels during the two months of the truce. There shall be two weekly commercial flights to and from Sana’a during the two months of truce to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. Once the Truce enters into force, the Special Envoy will invite the parties to a meeting to agree to open roads in Taiz and other provinces to facilitate the movement of civilian men, women, and children, and their movements by taking advantage of the atmosphere set by the truce. To engage the parties with the Special Envoy on proposals on the next steps towards ending the war.

These arrangements are temporary in nature and do not represent a precedent.

Modalities and time frame set:

– The Truce will enter into force 24 hours after the Special Envoy’s declaration of the truce.

– Within 24 hours, the parties are responsible for informing the forces under them of the cessation of all offensive military operations and the freezing of military positions on the ground.

– The parties will appoint liaison officers authorized to work with the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to Yemen on all aspects of the truce, including military aspects, to support compliance with and respect for the truce. Although there will be no independent surveillance, the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen will provide support for the coordination requested by the parties to assist in the implementation of the truce.

– A truce may be extended with the consent of the parties.