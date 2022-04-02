President Al-Mashat receives appreciation letter from UN envoy to Yemen

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Friday received a letter from the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg.

In the letter, the UN envoy expressed his thanks and appreciation for efforts and the important role played by President Al-Mashat through his support for the national delegation and the efforts of the United Nations in concluding a humanitarian truce to alleviate even a simple part of the suffering of the Yemeni people.