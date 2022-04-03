Fuel Ship Released After 88 Days In Detention

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced the arrival of a gasoline ship, finally released after an 88-day detention by coalition forces, while the coalition continues to detain three other oil derivatives ships.

The official spokesman of the Yemeni oil company “Essam al-Mutawakkil” confirmed the arrival of the gasoline ship ” Splendor Saver”, and docked at the port of Hodeidah after being held for 88 days while three emergency gasoline ship are still being held by the coalition forces.

One Other hand , “We hope that the UN envoy will speed up the implementation of the declared truce agreement and move the rest of the ships to hodeidah port to alleviate the fuel crisis,” al-Mutawakkil said.