YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

PM, Supervisory Committee of Palestine Conference discuss Palestine Issue

3

YemenExtra

The Supervisory Committee of the Palestine Conference discussed in Sana’a headed by Prime Minister Abdulaziz Bin Habtoor the issue of Palestine the central nation.

The Committee reviewed a number of topics related to the course of preparation for this conference, which is scheduled to be held, over the next few periods.

The meeting stressed the participation of a number of Palestinian, Arab and international figures concerned with the Palestinian issue.

اعلان الزكاة
Continue Reading