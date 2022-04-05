6,000 coffee seeding inaugural at Sana’a International Airport

YemenExtra

The Capital Municipality and Sana’a International Airport on Monday inaugurated the cultivation of 6,000 coffee seedlings in the courtyard of the airport on a community initiative.

At the inauguration, Ali al-Qafri, undersecretary of the secretariat for the administrative unit sector, praised the initiative to encourage the community to go to grow crops, especially coffee, to promote and develop the agricultural sector.

He stressed the importance of expanding agriculture by exploiting resources and areas and reclaiming agricultural land to contribute to food security.