Sanaa airport director expects the start of receiving flights within two days

YemenExtra

The Director-General of Sanaa International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, sais it is expected that the start of the first flights between Sanaa and Cairo airports within the next two days.

Al-Shayef explained that Yemeni airlines’ preoccupation with other stations and the great pressure on reservations prevented the start of flights to and from Sanaa airport today.

Al-Shayef assured that they are not facing any difficulties or problems in receiving flights, noting their readiness to provide various navigational services for aircraft and travelers.

He added that two flights a week, according to the truce agreement, only cover 10% of the needs of the Yemeni people; however, he considered it a start to fully open the airport.