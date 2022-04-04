159 Saudi violations on the truce agreement during the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The aggression forces committed 159 violations of the humanitarian and military truce in the past 24 hours, a military official said Sunday.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes flew over Jawf and Amran provinces, and 62 armed reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taiz, Jawf, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Amran and Bayda provinces.

He pointed out that 5 violations of the Apache and armed reconnaissance aircraft were monitored, as the Apache aircraft launched a raid on the army and committee sites in al-Wajrah area in Najran, while the armed spy planes launched 8 raids on the homes of citizens and the sites of the army and the popular committees in al-Barah and al-Waze’yah areas in Taiz province, al-Fakher and Bab-Ghala areas in Dhale’ province.

The official stated that the aggressive mercenaries committed 36 artillery bombardments.

He said the aggression mercenaries also intensely targeted the sites of the army and the popular committees in Jizan and Najran with artillery shelling.

The official confirmed the aggression mercenaries carried out 52 violations with heavy artillery on the properties of citizens and the sites of the army and the popular committees in Hajjah, Sa’ada, Taiz, Lahj, Dhale’ and Bayda provinces.