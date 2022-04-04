HR Office in Taiz publishes its humanitarian report for the past seven years of war

YemenExtra

The Human Rights Office in Taiz province launched on Sunday its general report on the humanitarian situation and the crimes committed by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression during the past seven years.

In the report, the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of, the Human Rights Office stated that over the seven years, the aggression coalition caused the death and injury of 4,713 civilians, including women and children, as well as the destruction of public and private property and damage to civilian objects.

The office pointed out that the number of killed civilians reached 2,195, including 486 children, 358 women, and 1,351 men, while 2,518 civilians were injured, including 472 children, 263 women, and 1,783 men.

The aggression coalition destroyed the infrastructure of Taiz province, as the number of destroyed and partly damaged facilities amounted to 724, including 558 roads and bridges, 64 water tanks and networks, an airport and two seaports, and 38 power stations and generators, and 62 telecommunication networks and stations.

Concerning the attacks on social sectors in the province, the report stated that the aggression coalition caused the destruction and damage of 125,313 public facilities and private property, including 124,952 houses, 108 mosques, 164 educational centers and schools, 10 university buildings, 48 ​​hospitals and health facilities, and six media institutions.

The report indicated that the number of destroyed and damaged economic and vital facilities, as a result of the aggression on the province, reached 4,727 facilities, distributed over 2,679 government facilities, 557 markets and food stores, 129 food trucks and fuel tankers.

The aggression coalition also destroyed 828 means of transportation, 54 gas stations, 22 archaeological sites, 40 tourist facilities, 58 factories, 16 sports facilities, 232 agricultural fields, 49 chicken and livestock farms, and 63 fishing boats.

The report called for an intervention to stop the crimes and violations of the aggression coalition and its mercenaries in Taiz province, considering these violations as war crimes that will not be subject to a statute of limitations.

The Human Rights Office’s report held the international community and the United Nations morally responsible for the silence towards the crimes of the aggression coalition against the people of Taiz province for the past seven years.