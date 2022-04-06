Five children killed and wounded by the explosion of a cluster bomb leftovers of the Saudi aggression

YemenExtra

Five children were killed and injured on Tuesday as a result of the explosion of cluster bomb leftovers affiliated with the Saudi aggressors in Al-Hodeidah governorate.

The Operations Room of the Executive Center for Mine Action stated that a child was killed and four other children were wounded in Al-Haook district, as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb from the remnants of the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

Yesterday, 3 citizens were killed and 3 others were injured as a result of the explosion of a mine on the car they were taking, on the desert road, east of Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province, north of Yemen.