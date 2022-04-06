The Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces commit 116 violations of armistice in Hodeida

The The Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces continued to violate the Sweden agreement in Hodeida province, committing 116 violations

Among the violations was a raid by the The Coalition Saudi- Emirate spy aircraft on Hays district, and the flight of spy planes in the airspace of Hays, and Maqbana and Al-Jabaliya areas, according to a sources .

The violations also included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and Al-Jabaliya, as well as 12 violations with missile and artillery bombardment and 84 others with various gunshots, the source added.