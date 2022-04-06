UN Humanitarian Coordinator lauds regent ceasefire agreement in Yemen

The United Nations Resident Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, William David Gressly, has welcomed the humanitarian truce in Yemen.

“We welcome this much-needed truce, and we urge all parties to abide by and respect it and take the necessary measures to ensure its successful implementation,” Gressly said on Monday in a statement.

Gressly also welcomed the commitment to allow the entry of fuel ships to the ports of Hodeidah, as these ports are important entry points for fuel, food and other essential commodities into Yemen.”

He explained that the resumption of several commercial flights to and from Sana’a International Airport is welcome news for many Yemenis.

The UN Representative noted his encouragement for the parties’ agreement to open roads in Taiz and other Yemeni governorates, which would facilitate civilian and commercial movements and enhance humanitarian access.

Gressly urged donors to increase their support for the Yemeni aid process, and to speed up the fulfillment of the pledges and commitments made at the recent pledging conference for Yemen.

He pointed out that the support would help humanitarian workers in Yemen to provide those in need with tangible benefits of the ceasefire, confirming that the reach of aid could then be expanded to previously inaccessible areas.