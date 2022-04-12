Sana’a Announces New Prisoner Exchange Deal In Marib

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sanaa, Abdulqadir Al-Mortada, on Monday announced the success of a prisoner exchange deal with the other party on Marib front.

In a tweet on his account on Twitter, Al-Mortada confirmed the liberation of six captives of the army and the popular committees in a local in a local exchange deal in Marib.

This deal comes less than five days after a similar exchange deal with the other party in the Marib front, under which 26 prisoners from the Sanaa forces were released.